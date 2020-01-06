Jon Favreau: Baby Yoda isn't actually baby Yoda

Baby Yoda exploded into the mainstream last year but it turns out pop culture may be misinformed.

Producer Jon Favreau created Star Wars: The Mandalorian series featuring the adorable little green creature.

But he told USA Today there is no way the character known as "the child" in the series is a young version of Yoda.

Favreau explained the timeline doesn't match because the Mandalorian is set after Return of the Jedi and Yoda died in the original trilogy.

But due to his look-a-like albeit miniature appearance he earned the name with the help of social media.

Favreau says there are a lot of theories about the creature's identity but he's not giving any hints.

Fans will have to wait until fall 2020 to see if that question is answered.

Meanwhile, baby Yoda toys will hit store shelves this spring.