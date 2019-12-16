Jordan Bohannon to undergo season ending hip surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Release from Iowa Athletics) -- University of Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon will undergo season-ending hip surgery (left) Thursday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Recovery from this procedure is typically 6-9 months.

“I could not have more respect for Jordan and the way in which he has fought to get back on the court for this team,” said head basketball coach Fran McCaffery. “Ultimately, I want what is best for Jordan, knowing that he will work even harder following Thursday’s procedure.”

“It has been an incredibly difficult last six-to-nine months dealing with what I’ve had to go through,” said Bohannon. “The unwavering support from Hawkeye nation, team, coaches, friends and family has meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to finally being 100 percent and will be doing everything I can to help this team out from the sidelines the rest of the season.”

Bohannon had the same procedure successfully performed on his right hip this past May and played in 10 games this season. During the course of the last couple months, pain developed in his left hip that ultimately resulted in the decision for additional surgery. Bohannon (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) played in 10 games, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game.

