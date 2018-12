The number of children dying from opioid poisonings has nearly tripled in the last decade.

A new study from the Medical Journal Jama showed 9,000 pediatric deaths between 1999 and 2016 due to opioids.

A majority of them were accidents, and many of them happened at home.

The authors of the study say the epidemic will not get better until public health officials take action.

According to the CDC more than 70,000 people died of a drug overdose last year, most of them from opioids.