Judge: Ky. man arrested after threatening to blow up Planned Parenthood

A man arrested over the weekend and accused of threatening to blow up a Cincinnati business was targeting Planned Parenthood, a Northern Kentucky judge revealed in court Monday morning.

Daniel Kibler was arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device or booby trap device, terroristic threatening and eight counts of wanton endangerment after authorities searched his home in Independence, Ky.

It was confirmed authorities received reports that Kibler threatened to “blow up” a business in Cincinnati.

Police said they executed a search warrant for his home, where at least one illegal device was uncovered.

Sources said people who know Kibler reported the threats to authorities.

The case remains under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.

Police declined comment Monday morning, saying they expect to release more information once they notify the organization involved in the threat.

