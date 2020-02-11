Judge bans QC-based telemarketing operation for "National Advertising Scam"

A judge is banning a Quad Cities-based telemarketing operation from doing business and ordering it to pay more than $2.5 million.

The judge found the company has been defrauding small businesses across the country.

TV6 first brought you this story in 2018.

On Tuesday, a judge made the ruling against owner Alphonso Barnum of Davenport, several of his associates and ten companies.

In December 2018, Barnum was sued and was accused of using deception and high-pressure tactics to sell ads for direct-mail pieces and promotional items like high school sports posters and city information guides.