Judge blocks Iowa law that excludes Planned Parenthood from sex education funds

A Polk County judge has issued a temporary injunction that blocks a recently passed law preventing Planned Parenthood from providing sex education in Iowa.

The measure was signed into law by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. It bans organizations that provide abortions from receiving grants to pay for sex education classes.

Planned Parenthood has provided sex education using state and federal funds for decades.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Iowa ACLU filed suit. They say the temporary injunction blocks the law until the court can determine if the law is constitutional.

