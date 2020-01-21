Judge denies motion for new trial in Burlington rape case, gives sentence of up to 25 years

A judge has denied a motion for a new trial in the sexual assault conviction of Steven Mauck in Burlington. She also gave him the mandatory sentence of up to 25 years in prison, with at least 70 percent served before he is eligible for parole.

Mauck was found guilty of sexual abuse after officials said he sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint in August. At issue is a post made on social media by a juror made by juror during the time period the trial was underway.

The judge said Tuesday that that there was no evidence that any jurors made specific, case-related comments on social media and that the juror in question, who was called to the stand on Tuesday, did not make a statement intended to influence the verdict.

#BREAKING: Judge denies defense’s motion for a new trial in the rape case of Steven Mauck in Burlington. Sentencing will now proceed. #KWQC @kwqcnews — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) January 21, 2020



The defense also presented new evidence as part of the motion. They called a current Lee County Jail inmate to the stand to testify on behalf of Mauck.

The inmate, Clifton Luckett, claimed to know the victim and told the court the she allegedly told him during an interaction that she wanted revenge, so she made up her testimony during the trial.

Luckett said the interaction happened after the trial at some time in the weeks following.

The victim also testified and said she did not know the inmate, and that she had not had any interaction with him.

The judge said the Luckett's testimony was difficult to understand, and she did not find him to be a credible witness.

The state recommended the maximum sentence of 25 years for the sexual assault, calling the crime "premeditated and planned," with a mandatory minimum of 70 percent served.

The victim gave an emotional impact statement following the decision, saying, "You not only took a piece of my body, but you took my soul.... I know I'm alive, but death would have been so much easier."