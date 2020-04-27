Judge eases ballot requirements for 3rd party candidates

A judge has relaxed signature requirements for third-party candidates after a lawsuit claimed Illinois’ stay-at-home order impeded the petition process needed to get on the November ballot.

The Green and Libertarian parties sued earlier this month in federal court.

Under Illinois’ election rules, candidates not from established parties have to collect signatures from March 24 until June 22 for the general election.

They also need more required signatures. The order issued Thursday guarantees Green and Libertarian candidates spots on the ballot while other candidates won’t have to gather as many signatures and will get more time to do so.