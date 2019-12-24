Judge rules to suppress some evidence in Tibbetts case, but not all

A judge has ruled that prosecutors can use key evidence against the man charged with killing University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts.

Judge Joel Yates agreed with prosecutors that some statements made by Cristhian Bahena Rivera must be suppressed because they came during an interrogation after he was not read his full legal rights.

But Yates also ruled that prosecutors can use information provided by Rivera that led them to the body of Tibbetts, who disappeared in July 2018 while out running in Brooklyn, Iowa. He also ruled that they can use key blood evidence.