Judge sentences man to life in prison after death of Celia Barquin-Arozamena

A judge on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing a former Iowa State University golfer.

Collin Richards appeared in a Story County courtroom for sentencing.

The mandatory sentence in Iowa for first-degree murder is life in prison with no chance of parole. The judge made it official Friday.

Richards admitted he stabbed Celia Barquin-Arozamena to death back in June. She was golfing near the university's campus in Ames last September.

Richards was staying at a homeless camp in the area at the time.

An acquaintance told police Richards said he had "an urge to rape and kill a woman."

Barquin-Arozamena had no connection to Richards.

The student from Spain had been a star on the Iowa State University golf team. She was finishing her degree in engineering at Iowa State and had been working toward joining the women's pro tour.

Read the original version at www.kcrg.com