July 2019 9th Warmest and 13th Driest

July 2019 will be remember as the month where it felt like 112° in many areas and it will also be remembered for the lack of rain. Yes hard to believe in a year that ranks as the 9th wettest we are concerned with drought now after only 1.16" of rainfall this month.

The average high this month was around 90° nearly 5° above normal while the average low was around 70°, also nearly 5 ° above average. This yielded an average temperature for the whole month near 80°, the warmest since 2012.

We hit 90° or better 17 times this month compared to the average of 9 times. We've now hit 90° or better 22 times this year which is the normal average for an entire year!

So yes, if you thought this year and the past month have been wacky you're right!