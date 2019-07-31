July 2019 will be remember as the month where it felt like 112° in many areas and it will also be remembered for the lack of rain. Yes hard to believe in a year that ranks as the 9th wettest we are concerned with drought now after only 1.16" of rainfall this month.
The average high this month was around 90° nearly 5° above normal while the average low was around 70°, also nearly 5 ° above average. This yielded an average temperature for the whole month near 80°, the warmest since 2012.
We hit 90° or better 17 times this month compared to the average of 9 times. We've now hit 90° or better 22 times this year which is the normal average for an entire year!
So yes, if you thought this year and the past month have been wacky you're right!
July 2019 9th Warmest and 13th Driest
