July Outlook Warmer Than Normal

The latest outlook for the month of July was released and it looks like it will be a warm one for the QCA. The question is how warm? Well that we will find out when we are going through it, but I wouldn't expect us to break 100 degrees. The last time we did that was in August of 2012 and we've only hit 100 17 times in the last 30 years. Part of the reason we have so much trouble hitting 100 degrees is our crops. The "corn sweat", or evaporation from our crops, adds so much moisture at the surfaces that it actually keeps the temps cooler. On the other hand it also makes it harder for our bodies to sweat and makes it feel hotter. So it will likely feel like 100 at some point in July and this summer, but the air temps will trouble hitting the triple digits.

The outlook for the rest of summer was released too and it calls for warmer and wetter than normal conditions over the midwest.