Jumer's Casino & Hotel to temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

Officials with Jumer's Casino & Hotel announced on Saturday that they will be closing their doors temporarily beginning at 12 a.m. Monday, March 16.

Officials say this is in response to the rapidly developing situation surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and their efforts to protect the health and safety of their guests and employees.

They say they are acting to comply with the direction of the Illinois Gaming Board.

The casino and hotel will close for a period of 14 days. All activities are also cancelled, including casino promotions and events.

Officials with Jumer's say they are communicating "as quickly as possible" with their employees to help them during this period.

In the meantime, they say they are continuing to protect against the spread of the virus and have taken the following actions based on the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

- Expanding sanitizing protocols and bolstering cleaning services throughout our venue.

- Placing hand sanitizer stations at locations across the property for use by guests and employees.

- Posting notifications for our employees reinforcing the importance of handwashing.

- Advising associates who feel sick to remain at home.