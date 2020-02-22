Junior Achievement hosts annual Bowl-A-Thon in the Quad Cities

Junior Achievement of the Heartland hosted its annual Bowl-A-Thon across the Quad Cities on Saturday.

Bowlers formed teams and competed in tournaments all day long.

All of the money goes towards programs for young men and women.

"It's one of our largest fundraising events that we do to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in our global economy,” said Stacy Voelliger, Junior Achievement Senior Education Manager. “The Junior Achievement programs focus on work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy."

Junior Achievement hoped to raise $200,000 this year throughout 190 communities participating in the Bowl-A-Thon.