Jupiter, Saturn, moon will line up side-by-side this weekend

The two largest planets in our solar system will line up next to the Earth’s moon this weekend.

Jupiter, Saturn, and the nearly-full waxing gibbous moon will be lined up Aug. 9-11, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Stargazers may get a great view of the planets because of the particular circumstances in place.

With Venus currently lost in the sun’s glare, Jupiter will be the brightest planet in the sky.

Also, on the 11th, the moon will be just to the right of Saturn, making it easier to find the planet’s rings with a telescope.