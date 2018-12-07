Jury begins deliberations in Virginia fatal car ramming

Jurors have begun deliberating in the murder trial of an Ohio man accused of intentionally driving his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally, killing one woman and injuring dozens.

James Fields' murder trial compilation

A jury of seven women and five men began considering the case shortly after 9:40 a.m. Friday.

A prosecutor told jurors in closing arguments Thursday that 21-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. had hate and violence on his mind when he plunged the car into the crowd. Defense attorneys said Fields drove into the crowd out of fear.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies for the August 2017 crash that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Her death came after police forced a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville to disband after participants clashed with counterdemonstrators.