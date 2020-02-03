Jury selection begins Monday in Davenport murder case

Jury selection begins Monday morning for a Chicago man charged in the 2018 death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Bussell in Davenport.

Tre Henderson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts and child endangerment resulting in death in Scott County District Court.

His trial is slated to last at least five days, according to court records.

On April 27, 2018, Bussell’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, called 911 because he was choking and unresponsive, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bussell was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

He died May 1, 2018. An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. He also had numerous injuries of the torso and extremities.

Police say Rambert and Henderson were caregivers to the boy and "knowingly acted in a manner" that created a substantial risk to his safety and were the sole occupants of the Davenport apartment where the injuries occurred.

Rambert, 25, pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to child endangerment-multiple acts and child endangerment resulting in death. She will be sentenced March 20.