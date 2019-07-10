Jury selection continues for Luke Andrews who's charged with aiming gun at North Scott teacher

The trial for a North Scott Junior High student accused of attempted murder continued Wednesday morning.

The trial for a North Scott Junior High student, Luke Andrews, continued Wednesday morning. Andrews is accused of attempted murder after officials say he pointed a gun at a teacher's face and pulled the trigger. The safety was on so the teacher was not harmed. (KWQC)

Prosecutors say 13-year-old Luke Andrews aimed a .22 caliber handgun at his teacher's face last August.

Officials say he pulled the trigger but the safety was on and it did not fire.

Andrews is being charged in adult court as a youthful offender on three charges; Attempted Murder, Carrying Weapons on School Grounds and Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.

The court hopes to have a jury chosen by Wednesday.

Eight potential jurors were questioned out of 33 people selected as the possible jury pool for the Andrews case. There will be 12 total with three alternates.

