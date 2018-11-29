Jurors hear opening statements in trial of white nationalist

A jury has been told there is no dispute that a man on trial for killing a woman at a white nationalist rally plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters. The only question is: Did he intend to harm or kill people in the crowd or was he simply afraid for his life?

During opening statements Thursday in the trial of James Alex Fields Jr., jurors were given two sharply conflicting descriptions of his intent on Aug. 12, 2017. The crash killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens.

A prosecutor said Fields was angry and deliberately aimed his car at counterprotesters after the group clashed with white nationalists earlier.

Fields' lawyer said Fields was "scared to death" after witnessing violent street brawling between the two sides.