"Just kidding": police to "prosecute" students after homecoming prank in Wapello

A potential prank on the Wapello Police Department; their station had toilet paper all over the police cars and the parking lot.

Police in a Facebook post said "full prosecution will be ordered to the students seen in camera (who believed they couldn't be identified by covering faces) and their future plans to Saran Wrap our vehicles has been foiled."

They then went on to say they were "Just kidding" and that they hope the students have a fun and safe homecoming week.

They did wrap up the post by telling the students to not saran wrap their vehicles though.