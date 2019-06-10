Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a fight on Twitter

Here’s a real headscratcher. Justin Bieber wants to fight Tom Cruise.

The 25-year-old singer tweeted the challenge to the 56-year-old actor on Sunday evening.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” Bieber said on Twitter. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

The singer tagged Dana White, the head of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), in his post, asking if he’d host the match.

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor is all-in, offering to host if Cruise is game.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” McGregor tweeted. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?”

The “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible” actor is known for doing his own stunts.

A bemused internet reacted to the Bieber challenge with several Twitter accounts posting stats on both men.

It’s unclear why Bieber wants to take on Cruise, or if he really does. Maybe he was just bored on a Sunday.

Neither of their representatives has commented.

