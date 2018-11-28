Juvenile arrested for Disorderly Conduct - School Threat

Steven Haynes, a Henderson County Sheriff says that a juvenile has been arrested for Disorderly Conduct - School Threat today. The juvenile was arrested in connection to a threat made to the West Central School.

The Sheriff's Office was made aware of the threat over Thanksgiving break. Deputies interviewed several witnesses and found that a credible threat was made, thus the subsequent arrest was made.

The juvenile is currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, Mary Davis.

Disorderly Conduct - School Threat charge is a class-4 felony which carries a sentence of 1 to 4 years in the Department of Corrections and a fine up to $25,000.

No other information is being released at this time.