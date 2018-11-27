Juveniles in Scott County detention center has doubled in four years

Does Scott County need a bigger juvenile detention center? The county board of supervisors got an update on the problem of rising juvenile crime and what to do with more young offenders this Tuesday morning at the Scott County Courthouse.

In the past four years, the number of youth being held at the center has doubled. In the past the center averaged between 10 to 12 juveniles and now it’s up to 23 per month. Right now, the Juvenile Detention Center is licensed to hold 18 offenders and there has been talk to increase capacity.

Jeremy Kaiser Director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center told board members that they should consider doing more to get to the root of the problem and look at other ways to treat young offenders.

“Statics show that just incarcerating juveniles does not fix the problem. So we are looking to address the problem through counseling services and other services that have true effects on recidivism,” said Kaiser.

“We are all working very hard to address the issue. It’s something that a lot of us are very frustrated with and we are calling in reinforcements from the state, I know the City has done some community efforts and we are planning some different programs that we think can help,” said Kaiser.

Kaiser says they are exploring potential solutions such as a juvenile assessment center, restorative justice programs among other things.

Whenever the center is over-capacity, they have to pay to keep juvenile offenders at other facilities. Detainment charge in outside facilities range from $125-$200 per day plus transportation costs. The center currently works with four different detention centers in Iowa and Illinois.

Currently, the biggest crime that the juveniles are coming in for is auto theft.

