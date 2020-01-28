K9 challenges incumbent goat in Vermont mayoral race

A mayoral race in Vermont has gone to the dogs. Well, one dog. That's because a K9 officer is running to replace the incumbent goat as mayor.

The election is happening in the town of Fair Haven, where politicians don't have to pick a party or have opposable thumbs.

Sammy the K9 officer hasn't announced her platform yet, but it probably focuses on belly rubs and lots of treats.

Sammy is known for going above and beyond for her community, serving as the Fair Haven Police Department's K9.

According to her handler, Sgt. Dale Kerber, she was a rescue dog who is now trained in tracking drugs.

She also makes time to visit local schools.

"All the kids, they are very familiar with her, and they are always wanting her to come in and pay a visit," Sgt. Kerber said.

She might have the popular vote with the kids as she kicks off her campaign for mayor.

"I actually found out about it from one of the kids at the grade school, I hadn't been told about it, that my canine partner, her hat had been thrown in the ring," Sgt. Kerber said.

Fair Haven has a town manager, and the mayoral position is part of a fundraiser to build a new playground.

"We thought to go with the national trend and have our dog challenge the mayor or whoever the candidate is for fundraising, and all that money would be donated to the playground fund," Chief Bill Humphries with the police department said.

You may remember last year, Lincoln the goat won the mayor's seat by three votes.

"Lincoln has done a great job. Lincoln has represented the community well, and we thought it would be a great idea to run for one more year and see if we can challenge ya," Chief Humphries said.

This gets the kids involved as they vote for who they want to represent them.

"I think it is great for the kids to get involved in the politics of it, the democracy. They have a chance to vote who they think should be the next pet mayor," Sgt. Kerber said.

It's unclear if the incumbent will run for a second term, but candidates can register to be on the ballot until February.

Sammy's chances are said to be pretty good, but if she doesn't win, she can always fall back on her day job with the police department.