K9 detects drugs during traffic stop in Jo Daviess County; two people facing felony charges

Two people are facing felony charges after a Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Deputy found drugs in their car during a traffic stop.

Officials say Wednesday at approximately 10:08 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign and expired registration in Hanover, Ill.

They say during the traffic stop, a K9 detected a narcotic odor.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and both of the people in it. The deputy found a drug kit, including a glass pipe for smoking meth, a plastic straw and a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like powder. Officials say the powder field-tested positive for meth.

33-year-old Anthony Zito and 35-year-old Adrianne Zito, both of Hanover, Ill., were arrested and taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail for felony drug possession.

Anthony Zito also received a citation for invalid registration.