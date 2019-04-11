K9 recovering after being stabbed in Green Bay, Wisconsin

A K9 officer is recovering while the suspect accused of stabbing him appears in court.

Police say the Green Bay police dog Pyro was stabbed Sunday and is now standing, sitting and walking. Officials say he has a ways to go in his recovery.

Police say on Sunday night, officers used Pyro while trying to arrest Sai Vang as Pyro was biting him, Vang stabbed the dog.

Pyro was taken to an animal hospital and underwent multiple surgeries.

Vang appeared in a Brown County Court Wednesday afternoon.

He is charged with Causing an Injury to a Police Animal, a felony, and two misdemeanor charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing an Officer.

Green Bay's mayor gave the dog the key to the city.

According to a criminal complaint, Vang has been diagnosed with Paranoid Schizophrenia, the complaint says Vang told police he was sorry about stabbing the dog.

Members of the community have raised more than $30,000 for Pyro and his recovery.