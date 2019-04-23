K9 recovering after crossing paths with a porcupine in Oregon

A police K9 in Oregon is recovering after getting stuck with more than 200 porcupine quills.

The Coos County Sheriff's office says Odin was called to the scene to track a suspect on Saturday when the dog crossed paths with a porcupine.

Several of the quills went inside Odin's mouth and some near his left eye.

The search was immediately suspended and Odin was rushed to an animal hospital where the quills were removed.

Officials say that Odin is doing well and recovering at home.

The suspect remains at large.