KISS Jersey auction pushes Quad City Storm to over $100K in Donations

Legendary rock group KISS did more than pack the TaxSlayer Center last weekend, they helped the Storm reach their goal of giving back over $100,000 to the community in their inaugural season.

Dubbed as “the community’s team,” Quad City Storm owners John Dawson and Ryan Mosley put their money where their promise was. Over 75 organizations have received checks from the Storm so far this season with three games still to go.

“We had to be more than just a hockey team,” said team President, Gwen Tombergs. “We needed new fans who would give us a try and we knew that people support non-profits. By giving back money from their Storm ticket it’s a win/win for everyone.”

The Storm had originally slated their “Big 5” games as the games to give money back to a nonprofit from ticket sales, chuck-a-puck and jersey auctions. But a rescheduled game that became the biggest promotion the first-year team could hope for had the Storm presenting a check for $45,000 to our local USO, moving the needle quicker for the Storm to reach their goal.

“We are encouraging everyone to come to our game this Friday and help us make the last Big 5 donation check to Birdies For Charity a huge one,” noted Tombergs. “With this John Deere Classic jersey auction and then the jersey auction on April 5, we know we can get to $150,000!”