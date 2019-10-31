KWQC-TV6 History

History of KWQC TV6 (formerly WOC-TV)

-Oct. 31, 1949: The first television station in the Quad Cities and in the State of Iowa signs-on from the former Ryan mansion on Brady Street in Davenport. Our signal reaches 400 homes with television sets in the Quad Cities. By the end of the first week, there are 1,750 television sets. Two months later, that number balloons to 6,000.

-1950: NBC network affiliate. Programs are sent for rebroadcast. By September, live NBC programming airs. Some examples include Groucho Marx, Believe it or Not, and Madison Square Garden Boxing.

-1956: NBC adds color to its programming. All locally-originated programming is still in black and white.

-1963: Operations move into a new, more luxurious studio facility. The Ryan building is torn down, but a newer annex remains and is later used as a garage for vehicles and equipment.

-1967: All network and local programming is broadcast in color.

-1982: New, 1,400 foot tower is built to replace the 1,000 foot tower.

-1985: All programs are broadcast in stereo sound.

-1986: The Palmer family splits ownership of its radio and television stations and KWQC-TV is born.

News set is moved out of newsroom and back into studio. Quad Cities Today morning newscast is born.

-1995: KWQC website hosts its first web page.

-2003: First broadcast of digital signal. NBC programs air in high-definition. KWQC is also the first in the State of Iowa to broadcast commercials in HD.

-2009: KWQC-TV6 Facebook page and Twitter accounts are created. All programming airs in digital.

-2010: New studio remodel debuts along with all digital equipment replacing video tape.

-2014: Newsroom is remodeled.

-2018: Newsroom is moved to front of building. News set is remodeled.