KWQC TV6 News given the green light to increase signal power

Good news for all our viewers who have had difficulty in receiving us over the last few months over-the-air. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given us the green light to start increasing our power.

As we've told you before in October, KWQC switched its signal as required by the FCC.

Unfortunately, we had to remain at a reduced signal while another station did their own tower work. This means many people were unable to receive our signal.

We will be at complete full power by January 17.