KWQC-TV6 to broadcast local virtual graduation programs June 6

KWQC-TV6 is proud to work with area school districts in broadcasting six hours of programming dedicated to their 2020 High School graduates.

Saturday, June 6, viewers can watch virtual graduation programs for North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Davenport Central, West, North, and Mid City high schools.

The programs will include messages from each school’s principals, school body leaders and the names and pictures of each graduate read aloud.

The graduation ceremonies start at 11 a.m. on KWQC-TV6. Please see the school schedule below.

• 11 a.m. – North Scott High School

• 12 p.m. – Pleasant Valley High School

• 1 p.m. -Davenport North

• 2 p.m.- Davenport West

• 3 p.m.-Davenport Central

• 4 p.m.-Mid City High

