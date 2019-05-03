KWQC-TV6 to host donation drive supporting flood relief and recovery

On Tuesday, KWQC-TV6 is partnering with the United Way, Red Cross & other organizations to support local businesses and residents impacted by the Flood of '19.

We are raising money to help our communities as they continue to deal with and recover from historic flooding.

Donations will be accepted at the KWQC-TV 6 Studios, located at 805 Brady Street in Davenport, starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday continuing until 7 p.m. We invite you to drive up to our station to donate.

There will be other ways to donate so stay tuned for more details.

We're all in this together so let's do our best work TOGETHER.