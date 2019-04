Great new Quad Cities - KWQC's Secure Shred Day will be held on Friday, May 17. The shred event will begin at 6 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Quad City area residents are invited to drive in and drop off their personal financial and sensitive documents for secure and responsible disposal.

The documents will be shredded and recycled, protecting the environment, and protecting you against identity theft.