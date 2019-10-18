Kaitlyn Palmer Murder

23-year-old David Hatfield of Muscatine is now charged with first degree murder. Accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer at a remote location in Muscatine County. According to court forms Hatfield called 911 late Wednesday night saying his girlfriend had shot herself in the head.

Police say he later admitted that he shot her with a .22 caliber pistol and he said he fired a practice shot beforehand.

Hatfield told 911 it happened at the Saulsbury Recreation Area, wwhich is about 8 miles Northwest of Muscatine.

This is a remote area that's popular for hunting and camping. Police say Hatfield called 911 Wednesday night at 10:51 p.m. Which according to the Saulsbury Recreation Area website is nearly half an hour after closing time.

Hatfield was originally charged with attempted murder, but Palmer was pronounced dead yesterday. So today, the charges against Hatfield were upgraded to murder.

