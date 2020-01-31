Kane Brown, Toby Keith, LL Cool J and more announced for Illinois State Fair

Officials with the Illinois State Fair have announced their 2020 grandstand lineup.

The fair is 195 days away and will start on August 13 and go until August 23.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Illinois State Fair officials announced the grandstand acts.

- Friday, Aug. 14: Kane Brown

- Sunday, Aug. 16: Toby Keith with special guest Craig Morgan

- Monday, Aug. 17: The Traveling Salvation Show, a tribute to Neil Diamond. This show is free.

- Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chris Young with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith

- Wednesday, Aug. 19: LL Cool J feature DJ Z-Trip

- Thursday, Aug. 20: Puddle of Mudd with special guests Fuel, Trapt and Tantric.

