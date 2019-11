Officials with the TaxSlayer Center have just announced the Worldwide Beautiful Tour will make a stop in Moline.

Kane Brown will headline the tour with Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane.

Kane Brown will perform in Moline on Friday, May 8.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m., tickets will be available at the TaxSlayer Center box office and online at www.ticketmaster.com