Kathie Lee leaving NBC's Today Show

Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving NBC's Today Show. Network President Noah Oppenheim made the announcement in an email to staff Tuesday.

He said Gifford wants to focus on her film, music and book projects.

In a statement, she said, "I leave 'Today' with a grateful heart but I'm truly excited for thsi new creative season in my life. Many thanks to all the wonderful people who made the years fly by."

The beloved morning television host will bid a final farewell to viewers next April.

Between now and then, Oppenheim said the network will share plans for the show going forward, which will continue to include Gifford's co-host Hoda Kotb.