Kayaker finds body in Cedar River, identified as missing Iowa man

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said a kayaker found a body in the Cedar River near the Prairie Park Fishery Monday morning.

Police said authorities responded around 11:45 a.m. and found the body in the river caught on some debris. The person has been pronounced deceased.

Authorities identified him as Justin Robert Johnson, 42. Johnson had been reported missing on November 5, 2019, after being last seen by the Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids.

Johnson's body was covered in the same clothes he was last reported to be wearing when he went missing.

Officials do not believe the death is suspicious but their investigation continues and an autopsy will be conducted.

Read the original story at kcrg.com.