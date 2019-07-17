Keeping animals cool at the fair

The heat "affects calves, cows, bulls, you name it" explained Maddy Stevens, who calls herself a "cow expert" after working with cows for 16 years. She says at this point, she knows how to keep her cows cool - and it has a lot to do with food and water.

"They'll go through heat strokes sometimes. I've seen a lot of that. The main thing that we do a lot is give them all the opportunities to have food in front of them and keep them wanting to drink. They get a lot of fan time on them, if they're not out walking around for us they're under the fans to keep them cool" explained Stevens.

To keep the animals from getting a heat stroke, Stevens says she will "pour slow cool water onto them, that takes time. And get as many fans on them as possible, and get water on them when it gets to 100 degree days."

This week we're facing triple-digit numbers, but Maddy says they've been dealing with "heat" for months, "where we go around 60 degrees is where we get questionable on heatstroke for them. Calves especially are underneath the shade and don't see the sun, unlike other animals. When it gets to be 100, someone needs to be here at all times and they get watered every 15 minutes."

While the heat is a lot for us humans, Maddy says we shouldn't worry about the animals. "Pretty much a lot of us who show, we see [the heat with animals] but those who come in through the barn and see it, they say 'oh my god, it should harm em' but no we're trying to help them. We're putting two to three gallons of water on them to keep them cool throughout the day" she explained.

The calf Maddy has been paying the most attention to, Baby Girl will be competing this Friday at the fair no matter the temperature.

If you wanted to see the animals, they'll be at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds until Sunday.

