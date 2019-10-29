Keeping your pets safe in winter

With the cold weather, pet owners need to prepare in order to keep their animals safe. October 29th's snowfall was our 8th earliest snow on record. While it may be an inconvenience for us, it can get dangerous for our pets, especially once we reach sub-zero temperatures.

Airat is available for adoption at King's Harvest!

Dr. Jennifer Bock-Vanaria from Quad City Pet Care says you need to start preparing before it gets too cold. She recommends buying booties for your dog when they go out for a walk or take a bathroom break. It's also not recommended to go for walks longer than 30 minutes when it's below freezing because at that point they can get frostbite on their paws and ears.

Of course, the preparation you need to take depends on the breed you have. Dr. Bock-Vanaria says, "if you have a husky, they're gonna love it! But if you have a tiny Yorkie with a thin coat and not a whole lot [of fur] that's the guy who's gonna want a cozy little coat to go outside. Probably not want to be out there very long. Just like you or I would want a nice big parka when it starts hitting freezing."

She goes on to say, "the biggest risk that I say we deal with is subzero temps when it gets very cold with dogs and cats with their fur coat may not be designed for that kind of weather."

Once the temperature reaches below zero, keep your time outside with your pet to no more than 10 to 20 minutes. Once it gets icy and there's salt on the sidewalk, it's recommended you take a hot towel and run it over your dog's paws so there isn't any salt left on them. If your dog ingests salt that isn't animal-friendly it could make them sick. Dr. Bock-Vanaria recommends shoveling a section of your yard so your dog can walk around comfortably if it doesn't like the snow.

And the dog we saw, Airat is available for adoption at King's Harvest!