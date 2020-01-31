Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton to perform at Iowa State Fair

Grandstand acts are still being announced for the Iowa State Fair and so far the lineup is drawing attention.

So far the fair has announced four acts; Bethel Music, Keith Urban, Kidz Bop Live and Chris Stapleton as acts for the summer fair.

The fair is in 194 days and will begin on August 13 and go until the 23rd.

- Bethel Music will perform on Thursday, Aug. 13. Tickets are $25-$50.

- Keith Urban, with special guest Russell Dickerson, will perform on Saturday, Aug. 15. Tickets range from $45 - $80.

- Kidz Bop Live will perform on Thursday, Aug. 20. Tickets range from $15 - $25.

- Christ Stapleton will perform on Friday, Aug. 21. Tickets range from $45 to $90.

You can find information on tickets for the fair at this link.

The Illinois State Fair has announced their grandtand acts. You can find that list at this link.