Kent Corporation, local non-profits in Muscatine providing meals for residents

Officials with Kent Corporation have announced they are working with local non-profit partners to provide meals for Muscatine residents.

"In these uncertain times, Kent Corporation is working closely with local non-profit partners to address critical issues such as job loss and food insecurity, which is currently impacting so many of our friends and neighbors," officials said in a release. "In collaboration with the Salvation Army, United Way and MCSA, beginning today, Wednesday, April 29, Kent Corporation’s in-house kitchen staff will prepare nearly 300 meals every Wednesday and Thursday to be distributed to food-insecure families and individuals in its hometown of Muscatine, Iowa."

“Since the beginning of this Covid-19 Pandemic, Kent has been extra vigilant in keeping its employees healthy and facilities safe. In addition, the company has looked for ways to combat the largest challenges our community is facing as a direct result of this coronavirus,” said Carol Reynolds, Corporate Spokesperson. “Kent has the facility space and expertise to make large quantities of good food. It is a natural fit for us to provide our neighbors much-needed meals.”

"Supporting the combined expertise and philanthropic efforts of these three organizations is an approach Kent believes will make a big, positive impact on residents who are food insecure.

“The ability of MCSA, Salvation Army and United Way, with the support of Kent Corporation, to work openly together fills me with so much hope and pride – I truly love our community and all it is able to accomplish together,” said Scott Dahlke, MSCA Director. “With the selflessness of our local private partners as well as local non-profits, the MSCA is able to build the partnerships needed to help support our community through these difficult times.”

Meals made with care by Kent Corporation will then be delivered to the Salvation Army to support ongoing, collaborative efforts to feed Muscatine residents in need.

“Many of the events for which the Kent in-house kitchen staff would have been cooking, have been cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19. Through our efforts to cook food for the community, Kent is able to give these employees work, it’s a win-win,” said Reynolds.

Additionally, Kent Corporation is matching up to $25,000 of donations given through the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Community Continuity Fund. Donations to this fund support the immediate needs of Muscatine residents created by Covid-19 interruptions. To donate go to this link."