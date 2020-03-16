Kentucky Derby 146 re-scheduled for Saturday of Labor Day Weekend

You may not be able to wear white after Labor Day, but this year’s Kentucky Derby will offer fashionistas one final chance to put together their freshest ivory outfits.

Multiple sources confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Monday that the 146th Run For The Roses will take place on Sept. 5, the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, normally known to sports fans as the official start of the college football season.

The world’s most famous horse race was pushed back four months over coronavirus fears, setting up a holiday weekend for the ages around Louisville.

Coronavirus fears have caused cancellations and postponements across the sports world over the last week or so. Once the NBA suspended its season, many pro sports and college conferences did the same with their respective seasons and postseason tournaments.

At least one top Derby prep race was canceled when Keeneland announced Monday it was canceling its entire spring meet, including the April 4 Bluegrass Stakes. Just Saturday, Nadal won the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn, a week after Authentic claimed the San Felipe Stakes. Both contenders are trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. It’s not clear how a September Derby will affect the rest of the prep race schedule or the Triple Crown.

It will be just the third time that the world’s most famous horse race will take place outside of the month of May. It was run once on April 29, 1901, and June 9, 1945. Since 1946, the Kentucky Derby has taken place every year on the first Saturday in May.

An official announcement on the date change is scheduled for Tuesday morning.