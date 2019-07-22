Kentucky man accused of trying to kiss 14-year-old in grocery store

A man is accused of touching a trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl in a grocery store, then threatening her with a gun.

Paul Ritchie, 62, allegedly approached the girl at the Kroger, located at 2710 West Broadway, on July 20 and started to touch and rub her.

The victim tried to get Ritchie to stop and he showed her a gun in his waistband, threatened her and continued to try and kiss her, according to an arrest slip. Ritchie then left the store and was located by officers at a bus stop.

Ritchie was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with terroristic threatening and sex abuse.

