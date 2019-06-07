Kentucky toddler with special needs pleads for return of stolen car seat, stroller

A young child is essentially trapped inside his home because someone stole his specialized car seat and stroller from right in front of his Jeffersontown house.

The equipment is specially-made to help make Axson Goodrich's life easier while he lives with physical and intellectual differences.

Axson is 4 years old, but due to having cerebral palsy, autism and autoimmune disease, he has the intellectual abilities of a 2-year-old. His car seat and stroller have brought him closer to typical and safe times outside his home.

Things that may be effortless to some are challenging for Axson.

"Anything he touches has germs on it," Axson's mother, Angela Skaggs, said. "It's germs can make him sick and put him in the hospital."

Skaggs said his brain also swells and causes slight brain damage every time he gets injured.

The car seat and stroller protect Axson from those accidents. However, they were stolen, along with his family's car, on Wednesday morning right in front of the house.

"(The fact) that they would take something that is so precious to us, something we rely on so much," Skaggs said.

The van was found on Rangeland Road on Thursday, but Axson's car seat and stroller are still missing. They're worth around $6,000.

"I love them so much," Axson cried.

Axson said the worst part about his equipment being gone is that he can no longer go on his nightly walks or outdoor trips.

"I want my blue car seat back," he said.

Skaggs said she hopes her son's equipment is returned and they can return to their version of normal.

"A simple walk is simple for (most people), but not so simple for him," Skaggs said.

The family said they've always felt safe in their community and left their car unlocked. This time, by accident, they left the keys inside. They said it's a lesson learned and mistake they'll never make again.

Skaggs said the Molly Johnson Foundation has offered to replace the equipment if it's not returned. A community member is lending Axson equipment to get the family through this emergency.

Anyone with information about the stolen items is urged to call (502) 267-0503 or email crimetips@jtownkypd.org. Pictures of the items are below:

Read the original version at www.wave3.com

