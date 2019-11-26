Keokuk Police Department donates over $900 to Children's Tumor Foundation

Law enforcement in Keokuk is donating $975 to the Children's Tumor Foundation. The made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Police say they donated to Stand Up to Cancer for "No Shave November" in honor of all their friends, family and community members who dealt with cancer.

This year, they honored their donations to Addalyn Worster. Addalyn is 12 and is a 6th-grade student at Keokuk Middle School. In the Facebook post it reads that Addalyn was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), an under-recognized genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. It affects one in 3,000 worldwide.

When she was only 5, Addalyn had her leg amputated due to the effects of NF on her tibia bone, but police say that hasn't stopped her from being a very active girl.

"She loves swimming, (is a member of both YMCA and Hamilton competitive swim teams) running, (has ran a number of 5Ks to support different organizations), watching YouTube videos, playing Roblox with her friends, and spreading kindness."

The Children's Tumor Foundation, where police are making their donation, helps fo fund NF clinics and promote awareness.