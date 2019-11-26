Keokuk man arrested on felony meth charges

A 34-year-old man from Keokuk has been arrested on felony drug charges. Officials say Tyler Padilla was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Padilla is being charged with two counts of delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine, both are class C felonies.

The arrest stems from an investigation done by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into allegations that he was involved in distributing the drugs in the Lee County area according to officials with the task force.

The Lee County Attorney's Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Keokuk Police Department helped the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in the investigation.