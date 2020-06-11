Keokuk man arrested on multiple methamphetamine charges

A Keokuk man has been arrested on multiple charges including possessing and delivering methamphetamine.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 35-year-old Justin Lovell, of Keokuk. Officials say he was arrested on June 10 in Keokuk.

Lovell is being charged with delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams, aiding and abetting delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams, aiding and abetting delivery of methamphetamine less than five grams within 1,000 feet of a public school, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lovell's arrest follows an investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force after officials say they were told he was involved in distributing the drugs in the Lee County area.

The Keokuk Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.