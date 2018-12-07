Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after anti-gay tweets resurface

Comedian Kevin Hart is stepping down as Oscars host. He made the announcement on Twitter Thursday night, two days after he was chosen for the role.

Hart also tweeted that he didn't want to "reward internet trolls."

His emcee role came under scrutiny after some of his old anti-gay tweets resurfaced.

And earlier on Thursday, Hart said the Academy asked him to apologize for the tweets or quit.

He said he passed on the apology because he had already addressed the issue.

But Hart later did apologize on Twitter saying his words were insensitive and he is sorry that he hurt people.